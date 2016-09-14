Race Street resident optimistic about drainage project - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Race Street resident optimistic about drainage project

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A drainage project on Race Street in Jonesboro will be completed soon and some who live in the area say they are excited to see it finished.

Race Street was flooded back around Mar. 30, 2016 and then again a few months later.

Some even had to vacate their homes because of the amount of water.

Around June, the city started a drainage project with the hope of fixing that problem.

Amos Carter has lived in the area since the project began.

He said when it is done the flooding will not be as big of an issue.

Even though he is optimistic, he did have one concern.

“That drainage ditch [by Allen Park], I believe it's going to have to be dug out to give this water somewhere to go,” Carter said. “If they don't dig that ditch out and give this water somewhere to go, I don't think it's going to ever be fixed.”

Carter said he does think the area would be better with the new drainage system.

Craig Light, the chief engineer for Jonesboro, said the about $1.5 million project is close to completion. 

