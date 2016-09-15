Region 8 city sees increase in grass fires

One Region 8 city has seen an increase in grass fires and the fire chief wants to warn residents to not be fooled by the recent rain.

Chief Steve Beck of the Brookland Fire Protection District said things are still dry.

“Until we get a really good rain,” Beck said. “Grass fires are going to be more common.”

“The showers we’ve seen are isolated and not covering everywhere,” Beck said. “The showers we are getting, it’s just not raining enough to control it over a day. So, grass fire season is creeping back into this area. We’ve had two this week. It’s starting to get more serious than it has in the past.”

Beck asks Brookland residents to be responsible when it comes to fires.

“If you decide to burn, have a source to put it out with,” Beck said.

Beck also asked that people not throw cigarettes out on the ground.

“We believe that was the cause of a fire we had this week,” Beck said. “It was a small fire, but if there was no one around to catch it and call us it could’ve gotten out of control pretty easily.”

The fire happened just off of Highway 49 between Craighead County Roads 768 and 706.

