Group says donation bags won't help Arkansas victims

After some pink donation bags were reported in Blytheville on Wednesday, reports came in out of Jonesboro of similar bags asking for donations.

The pink bags reported in Jonesboro also include a yellow card inside.

Assistant Director of the Family Crisis Center Sherri Cothern said their office has been flooded with phone calls about the strange bags.

“We’ve received several phone calls about bags being placed at homes wanting to collect items for people in need,” Cothern said. “I think there’s a lot of confusion. People think that it’s the Family Crisis Center that is doing this and we are not affiliated with that at all.”

Cothern said on close examination, donations will not even help anyone in the state of Arkansas.

“If you look on the bag, Arkansas is not listed,” Cothern said. “Several states are listed, but Arkansas is not one of them. But it’s certainly not anything associated with the Family Crisis Center.”

If you look closely at the yellow card, it states on the back they are an organization called NSPIRE Outreach.

It further states that items go to Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Mississippi but doesn't name any specific groups, organizations or contact information from those who benefit.

Cothern said misunderstandings like this are unfortunate because they need the support of the community to continue helping victims at home.

“All of our services are free to any victims and so it’s important for us to be able to continue that service at no cost. So we need the support of the community,” Cothren said.

Cothern said the need in Region 8 is huge.

“We do have a hotline for victims,” Cothern said. “It’s answered 24/7. We receive well over one hundred phone calls a month on the hotline. That number is 870-933-9449.”

Cothern said they can house anywhere from 16 to 20 women and children.

If you are interested in supporting the Family Crisis Center, there is a way.

“We have a place that we can collect items called Second Home Shoppe. That’s a resale store and all the proceeds go back to the Family Crisis Center,” Cothern said.

The Second Shoppe is located at 2312 East Matthews in Jonesboro.

Their phone number is 870-275-6501.

