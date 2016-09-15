Man claims smoke detector saved his life

A recent fatal fire in Memphis that killed six children and three adults was reported as one of the worst fires in the city's history.

According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, that home did not have any smoke detectors.

Now, the department is stressing the importance of having them because they just may save a life.

One man who can attest to that is Clarence Hunter who said he is more than blessed to be alive, all thanks to his smoke detector.

It all happened Tuesday afternoon when he said he was cooking on his stove and stepped away for a second.

“I thought I had time before the grease got warm,” said Hunter. “I didn’t have that time.”

He said that's when his smoke detector started going off and before he realized what happened, he said his kitchen was in flames.

Luckily, he got out of the home with no injuries, but he said if it was not for that smoke alarm, he could have died.

“I’m so grateful and humbled,” said Hunter. “I feel so small because the fire was just so big, you know, it just makes me feel so small. A smoke detector can give you more life to live.”

Hunter said seeing the fire in his kitchen hit close to home because he lost his granddaughter to a fire a few years ago.

“I am still grieving over that to be honest,” said Hunter.

He and the Jonesboro Fire Department are stressing the importance of having smoke detectors in your home and making sure the batteries in those detectors are changed at least twice a year.

“There should be a smoke detector on every floor of the structure and in every room,” said Captain Kevin Prince with the Jonesboro Fire Department.

Prince said they always take saving lives seriously.

“A smoke detector is yet a tool to help save lives and without that tool in your tool cabinet, you may not wake up in the morning if you have a fire,” said Prince.

Prince said if you need smoke detectors in your home, they will gladly install them and change the batteries in your current smoke detectors.

Just give them a call at (870) 932-2428.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android