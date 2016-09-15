Deputies raise awareness after officer's fatal deer accident

In light of the fatal crash that happened Thursday morning involving a McCrory police officer hitting a deer, Craighead County Sheriff’s deputies are stressing the importance of road safety when dealing with deer crossings.

According to Captain Justin Rolland, in 2015, the department had 21 different reports of deer colliding with vehicles.

Only two of those collisions were actual patrol units hitting deer.

“This is the first time that I have heard of an on-duty officer being killed after an accident with a deer,” said Rolland.

Rolland said too often people make the mistake of trying to miss the deer, causing them to get in a worse accident.

“It is best to just apply your brakes as much as you can and just hit the deer,” said Rolland.

He also said it is important that both officers and the driving public be prepared for anything at all times.

“Always be thinking ahead of time,” said Rolland. “Always be thinking if I top this hill, what will I do if a deer or any object, whether it be a vehicle parked on the road or crossing the intersection, what would I do if this was to happen?”

Rolland said he understands that anything can happen when you suddenly meet a deer, but it is best to always be aware of your surroundings and pay attention.

