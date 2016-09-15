Hardy man faces drug charges with intent to distribute

A man in Hardy now faces multiple drug charges after going through a sobriety checkpoint.

Hardy police stopped William Long on Sept. 4 when he arrived at the checkpoint.

After talking to Long, police learned he was a parolee.

According to a police report, an officer conducted a pat-down search and discovered a green, leafy substance in the vehicle.

They also retrieved a tackle box from the vehicle, where they found more of the substance.

A few days later, police and Long’s parole officer conducted a search of his home and found multiple grams of a green, leafy substance and possible methamphetamine.

Long now faces multiple charges of drug and paraphernalia possession with the purpose to deliver.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android