Hardy man faces drug charges with intent to distribute - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hardy man faces drug charges with intent to distribute

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

A man in Hardy now faces multiple drug charges after going through a sobriety checkpoint.

Hardy police stopped William Long on Sept. 4 when he arrived at the checkpoint.

After talking to Long, police learned he was a parolee.

According to a police report, an officer conducted a pat-down search and discovered a green, leafy substance in the vehicle.

They also retrieved a tackle box from the vehicle, where they found more of the substance.

A few days later, police and Long’s parole officer conducted a search of his home and found multiple grams of a green, leafy substance and possible methamphetamine.

Long now faces multiple charges of drug and paraphernalia possession with the purpose to deliver.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly