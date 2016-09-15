Hardy police chief discusses possible change to digital radios

At a Thursday night meeting, the Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, informed other department heads of a possible plan to change their analog radio system.

Rose met with representatives from Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties.

For the past 6 months, Rose worked to move from an analog radio system to a digital radio system.

He explained the FCC narrowed bandwidth some time ago, which caused their radios to become less efficient.

Rose said he understands that the FCC is not done with that narrowing.

“It's not a matter of if, it's when," Rose said. “I don't know when that is going to take place, it could be 2 years it could be 10. Once that happens, my understanding of it is this system will not work, analog system. We will not have any service.”

Currently, Rose said there are many areas in Hardy where they are unable to get a radio signal.

He explained they sometimes have to use their phones to get in touch with one another.

Rose said the change could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars if they made the transition.

He was confident that going digital could help save the lives of residents and officers.

