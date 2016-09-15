Vigil remembers victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

Arkansas State University held their annual candlelight vigil Thursday night to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault.

Devin Nelson is a student life counselor at the university and said they want to start a dialogue with the students about these issues.

A few days before the vigil, a student reported a sexual assault on campus.

Nelson said hearing about the report hits too close to home.

“You hear about it all the time and it’s just this kind of vague concept, you're disassociated from it,” Nelson said. “Then you hear about it happening on your campus possibly and it really kind of makes it... it's a slap in the face almost. This is happening right where we live, this is where we go to school, this is something and it’s up to us, it's on us to make that change to make it stop.”

Nelson said it is up to everyone to say something whether they are a victim or a witness.

She wanted to let people know that domestic violence and sexual assault is alive in the community.

Nelson advised anyone who may be a victim to inform the police, seek help for themselves, and know that they are not alone.

The vigil honored the 25 Arkansans who died due to domestic violence in 2015.

Nelson said there are many groups on campus, including the counseling center, that are available to students if they ever become a victim.

