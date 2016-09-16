Family holds BBQ benefit for local cemetery

Since 1835, the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Walcott has been a resting place for departed members of many families in Region 8.

Normally, cemeteries need maintenance and one family is taking it upon themselves to raise money for this cemetery’s upkeep through a BBQ benefit and silent auction.

The Adams’s family is having a BBQ benefit on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. with all proceeds going straight to cemetery improvements.

Catty Adams will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday and for the majority of her life, her entire family has held a close attachment to the cemetery.

According to her daughter Brenda Ward, several of their family members have been buried there.

“My grandparents on both sides, my father, my son who drowned when he was 29. All of them buried at that cemetery,” said Ward.

Ward said she and her family are holding this benefit in honor of her mother who worked so hard at keeping the cemetery’s history alive and for the people who have gone on before them.

“We are doing this because we love our mother,” said Ward. “We are doing this because we want other families to have a sense of pride to carry on for their families.”

Ward mentioned one thing that made the cemetery meaningful to her was the memories she had with her grandmother.

“We call it a home-going,” said Ward. “I remember when my grandmother would walk us through the cemetery and go over the history behind those who have passed away in historic tornadoes, those who died from viruses and even slaves who were buried there.”

Ward said this project has garnered a lot of support in $10 ticket sales.

She said despite her mother’s age, her mother has sold over $2,000 worth of tickets.

“My mother is quite the saleswoman,” said Ward. “I was shocked because I had no idea she could sell that many tickets!”

Ward said she hopes to one day be a historian just like her mother and grandmother.

