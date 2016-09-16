Former drug addicts warn about used syringes

The Jonesboro Street Department said they have found used syringes in some city ditches and streets.

Years ago, Joshua Dixon and Amber Lewis were homeless and used needles for their drug addiction.

They are clean now, but they said after seeing so many needles disposed on the streets, they want to raise awareness about the health risk behind littered syringes.

“We are just shocked at how many needles are thrown away in parking lots, fields and all over the place,” said Dixon.

The couple said they know the needles are a health risk to the public, but they are an even bigger risk to children.

“How would they feel if their child walked by, for instance, and say let's see what this is and pick it up,” said Lewis. “You know, it might be an invitation to them to become a drug user and I certainly don't want that for my child or anybody else's.”

Street Superintendent Steve Tippitt said as much as they are stressing safety precautions for their workers when disposing of the needles, they are also encouraging residents to look out for the used syringes.

“Just be aware and watch when your kids are playing in the ditch. That's mainly where they wash up and they could be four blocks away and end up in your drain," Tippitt said.

He said if you need to throw out a syringe or see one, pick it up, put it in a hard container and throw it away.

Lewis and Dixon said no matter what, they love Jonesboro and want to see it grow for the better.

“I want everyone to know that after years of drug abuse, we are clean now and if we can get clean, so can the city,” said Lewis.

