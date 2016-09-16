After-school organization needs volunteers, mentors

A Region 8 after-school non-profit organization said they are in need of volunteers and mentors for their program.

Five days a week, Familie Tiez serves an average of 100 kids, kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students participate in several activities including tutoring and mentoring programs.

Now, because they have a very limited staff and are always in need of volunteers, they could use more help managing the number of children in the program.

“Spending time with a child can do so much for his confidence,” said Wakonda Cox, founder and director of the organization. “It can do so much for their academics. It really helps and it is really important that everybody does their little piece. So like I said, 15-20 minutes on a Monday or a Friday can have a major impact on one of the children.”

Cox said if you are interested in volunteering or would like to make a donation, you can contact her at (870) 897-4761.

