Kids get hands-on experience with city vehicles

Saturday, several Region 8 kids got the chance to tour a variety of community vehicles during the second annual Touch a Truck event at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.

The Nettleton High School EAST class hosted the family-friendly event where many kids came out to explore police vehicles, fire trucks, helicopters, cranes and more.

All the money raised this year at the event will benefit the United Way of Northeast Arkansas and Hope Circle.

Jacelyn McDaniel is one of the students who helped make this event happen this year and she said this is very beneficial to children.

“It lets them know what they want to do with their future,” McDaniel said. “I've had a couple of people who are parents come up and tell me that their kids are in love with garbage trucks and cranes and that is what they want to do in life so that is really what we want to get across.”

June Morse, the program director for Hope Circle, said she is just amazed at the hard work the EAST students have done.

“Nettleton EAST has just done an incredible job,” Morse said. “The students who've come out the volunteers and all the people who have come to enjoy it. We are so grateful. This is a wonderful community and today is just another example of that.”

Morse said the money they will split with United Way will go to hats, scarves, wigs and gas cards for their patients.

McDaniel said she is very thankful for those who came out to participate and supported the event.

“This is growing every time we have done Touch a Truck so I look forward to having this same event next year,” McDaniel said.



