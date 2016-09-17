Elderly woman celebrates birthday by giving back

One Region 8 family helped their elderly mother celebrate her birthday by doing something she has always wanted to do for a local cemetery.

After having many family members buried in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, it has been on Catty Adams’ heart to improve it, something she feels many people need to consider with any cemetery.

“People need to realize cemeteries have to be kept up,” Adams said.

The birthday woman celebrated 90 years with a bang by throwing a party to benefit the cemetery Saturday afternoon.

“Her dedication and her love for others is certainly evidence of what she chose to do for her birthday,” said Carolyn Thompson, Adams’ niece.

Adams said the cemetery is filled with history and it is important to keep it beautiful for families both before and after her time.

“It means everything to me,” said Adams. “People have lost all interest in the cemetery and when the young people don't come back, they think the old people ought to do the work. Well, it is time for the young people to get off the board and go to work.”

For months, Adams and her family have been selling tickets for Saturday's barbecue benefit, raising $7,288.

Even though the birthday crowd awarded Adams a check, she remains humble.

“The money for the cemetery is what counts,” said Catty. “Not me, but the money for the cemetery.”

Mayor Harold Perrin also awarded Adams with an official seal of the City of Jonesboro for her many acts of kindness.

