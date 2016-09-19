Tuckerman works to improve dangerous railroad crossing

Tuckerman just received a major grant for improvements to their streets. They are also looking at making improvements to a particular railroad crossing.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department approved a $250,000 street grant for the city.

The money will be used to improve various roads; but, according to Mayor Ron Koller, the city will also use the grant to improve the Allen Street railroad crossing, which he says is very dangerous.

“About three months ago, we had a double fatality where a lady came across it and didn’t stop,” said Koller. “There was the highway, and she came out on it and didn’t stop and to my understanding, it went from bad to worse.”

The department and Union Pacific will install new lighting in the area, a new gate, new signs that will indicate the nearby highway, and more street markings.

“It's a dangerous, dangerous place and we feel like what the highway department and the railroad are doing for us is going to make it a lot better,” Koller said.

Residents also feel that this project will be safer for ASU-Newport students.

“This crossing connects to Jackson 43 which goes out to ASU-Newport,” said Tommy Young. “A lot of students travel this road morning and evening so we are delighted to have the crossing gates here because it will help us in knowing that it is safe.”

Koller said in addition to the rail crossing improvements they plan to repave 15 streets and Highway 367 beginning next spring.

