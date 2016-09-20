New candidate to be nominated for Lawrence Co. Judge

A new Democratic candidate will be nominated Thursday to take the late Lawrence County Judge Dale Freeman's place on the November ballot.

Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers said county Democrats will meet at the courthouse to nominate another person.

Since there was no Republican candidate for the position, whoever is chosen will become the county judge and serve the entire term.

According to state law, the person chosen will not be able to run for the same position for a second term.

Stowers said Freeman's name will still appear on the ballot but a vote cast for Freeman will be for the new candidate.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

