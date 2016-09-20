Officers protect and serve customers for Special Olympics

Police officers and firefighters served the city in a different way Tuesday night to help Special Olympics Arkansas.

Volunteers from the department took orders, served food, and cleaned tables at Fat City.

They donated all the tips they collected to the organization.

Officer Cheyenne Jordan volunteered and said even if they were serving food, it was all a part of protecting and serving.

"It’s just our job helping another part of the community,” Jordan said. “We're helping the Special Olympians and we're helping the citizens have a good night and enjoy their meal, as well. So it's a win-win for both of us.”

This is the first event Jordan volunteered at as an officer.

She said she has volunteered at other events for various organizations before.

During Tip a Hero, people at the restaurant could turn in “warrants” where a member of their party would be arrested and placed in “jail” for pictures.

The event raised $1,750 according to Theresa Book.

