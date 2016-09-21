A-State students discuss rights with police panel - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State students discuss rights with police panel

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Black Student Association at Arkansas State University held a discussion Wednesday night with students and local members of law enforcement.

The police representatives discussed what to do when in a situation with an officer.

Students also had the opportunity to ask questions of their own.

Some were curious about their rights and others asked about police protocols when interacting with a member of the public.

Darius Bonds attended the event and said recent police shootings involving African Americans have people worried.

“It makes a lot of us angry, it also makes us scared which is why a lot of people are at this forum because they're not sure what to do, they're not sure how to respond,” Bonds said. “I know a lot of my friends, a lot of the people I hang out with don't feel a sense of comfort when they see a police car.”

He continued to say those friends feel more scared than comfortable around police.

Bonds said a tension exists between police and the African-American community because of the shootings.

He said having the discussion with police was a good way to actually talk to an officer and get answers to questions the audience had.

