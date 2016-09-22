Doctor stresses the importance of flu vaccinations

Flu season is about to start but according to some local hospitals, some cases of the flu have already been reported.

Now, doctors are stressing the importance of getting the flu vaccination.

According to Dr. Amanda Deel with the ASU-NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, influenza usually shows up later in the fall but it is not unusual for cases to pop up early.

Deel said this illness can cause major health concerns, even in the healthiest people.

“Everyone six months or older, who is able to receive the vaccine, should get it as soon as possible,” said Deel.

Deel also said it is difficult to predict how bad a season but it is best to be ahead of the virus

“It takes the body about two weeks to form a heighten immune response to that vaccine so the earlier you get it, the better,” said Deel.

Deel also said, if you do jump ahead of flu season and are vaccinated, you should not have any problems with the illness.

“The vaccination should last the entire flu season but if you do happen to catch influenza after your vaccination, the infection will likely be mild in your body,” said Deel.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you are recommended to get your vaccination no later than the end of October.

