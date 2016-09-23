Intersection sees drainage improvements, mayor says

A two-year long drainage project in Brookland is complete, with city officials saying the project will help with safety concerns.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said officials have worked to add two detention ponds on School Street and Highway 49B. The area has flooded for years and Jones said the detention ponds will help.

The next step will be to overlay the roadway with asphalt, which should be done by the start of the new school year.

That particular intersection is the same place where a minor died after a car accident in July 2015.

Jones said in 2016 that it is not the only incident they have had at that intersection.

Jones said there have been several cases where kids using the crosswalk on the south side of Hwy 49B near the Brookland School District have been hit by a vehicle.

They have not had any more fatalities at that intersection but now they are working to move the crosswalk to the north side of Hwy 49B so that walkers are more visible to drivers in the school zone.

“That whole zone is there for a reason and that is just to remind people that there could be children in the area crossing the street,” said Jones. “Slow down and pay attention.”

The detention pond will also allow for flooding to be less of an issue and will straighten and widen the intersection, making it safer for students and drivers when moving the crosswalk.

He said when the project is complete and depending on the flow of traffic, they will consider putting a traffic light at the intersection.

