Man who suffered from massive heart attack runs half marathon

Over 600 runners and walkers woke up early Saturday morning to participate in the 12th Annual Heart and Sole event.

The Community Health Education Foundation is all about the heart and raising awareness for heart disease.

They host this event to bring in funds to get Automatic External Defibrillators or AEDs.

These defibrillators send an electrical shock through the body of an individual in cardiac arrest helping resuscitate them back to life.

David Busby, who is a key example of this, will be 56 in October.

Oct. 2015, he was running and suffered a massive heart attack on the treadmill at NEA Wellness Center.

Luckily a nurse and a trainer were nearby to use an AED on him that ultimately brought him back to life.

As a half marathon run during the Heart and Sole event, Busby said he is grateful to be able to run again and wants to use his story to stress the importance of events like the Heart and Sole 5K and Half Marathon.

“I want to run more passionately than ever just to show people that I still have life,” said Busby. “I'm not sitting down on life. I'm not giving up on life. I'm living life and I encourage everyone to do that even if you have a disability. Go ahead and do what you can do. Don't compete against others but do what you can do.”

Busby says, he also encourages other businesses to get an AED device as soon as possible because as a witness, he knows how much it can save a life.

Mary Jackson is a volunteer with the organization and she says the main objective of this event is the heart and she feels that why so many participate.

“Just to see everybody get together all for a common cause,” said Jackson. “Everyone wants to be healthier, and we just want to get the word out that you need to take care of your heart. We just want to be here to help the community.”

So far, they have been able to give 63 AEDs to local organizations free of charge.

At the end of the event, they held an awards ceremony and gave an AED to the Miracle League of Jonesboro and The Craighead County Courthouse.

