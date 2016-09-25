Craighead County declared a Purple Heart county

The Military Order of the Purple Heart organization has one goal, and that is honoring those wounded in battle.

In doing so, after speaking with County Judge Ed Hill and the Quorum Court, they were able to have the county declared a Purple Heart County.

According to Judge Hill, there will be a Purple Heart County sign added to about 20 Craighead County signs at the main entrances to the county.

Loyd Davis with the Military Order of the Purple Heart said this is another way for them to raise awareness of combat wounded veterans here in the Craighead County and to remind travelers that we respect those who gave all for this nation.

“We want people to know about our veterans,” said Davis. “To respect our veterans and to do things and give them honor that they need or deserve for serving their country and for fighting for the freedoms that we have.”

Everett Evans, the Jonesboro chapter commander, said he feels good about the impact it will have on drivers.

“I think it would cause them to think about the veterans throughout our time,” said Evans. “From the Continental Army all the way through the present time that have given the most and have been wounded. The Purple Heart is an award that nobody goes looking for but it is one of the highest awards that the military has.”

Davis said having those signs gives them a sense of pride as an organization, and they are truly grateful for the city and the county for making it a reality.

