Event raises money for Lawrence County kids

There are over 90 Junior Auxiliary Chapters across seven states and one of the newest chapters in the organization is continuing their mission at serving children here in Region 8.

The Junior Auxiliary of Lawrence County is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising money to fund different service projects for the county's children.

Sunday afternoon, they held Buncos for Kiddos where members of the community came out to play Buncos for a fee of $20 that will be used to help the organization.

That money will go to service projects such as Adopt-a-Family, If the Shoe Fits, Blue Jeans and Barbeque, and their biggest event Polar Express in the Park.

Robin Munn, the chapter's president, said all of this is to help Lawrence County children in need.

“We can give those children the opportunity to succeed in school, to succeed in the community and hopefully stay in school and go on to the next step so that they can grow up and be productive and successful members in our community,” said Munn.

Munn said she is very thankful for the community's support and those who came out to help serve the children in their county.

The next time they will host another Buncos for Kiddos event will be in the spring.

