Utility project temporarily shuts down Union Street

The 200-block of Union Street was shut down Sunday morning due to utility work.

Crews with City Water and Light spent the morning into the afternoon helping with adding a new fire protection system to what is formerly known as the Massanelli's Cleaners for the new owner of the building.

“Our water line is on the west side of Union here and obviously their building is on the east side, so we made the connection on our water main and extended a 6-inch fire-sprinkler main under the street to their side of the street to connect,” said Kevan Inboden, special projects administrator with CWL.

The road opened back up later during the day Sunday, but Inboden said it would be a coordinated effort between concrete companies, CWL, and City of Jonesboro Street Department to get the street repaired that should be sometime this week.?

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android