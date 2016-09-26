Memorial service announced for Loretta Pixler

A memorial service has been announced for Loretta Pixler.

According to her son, Randy, the service will be held Monday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro.

Family and friends of Loretta Pixler are stunned after learning what happened to her Sunday night outside of the Dollar Tree on Red Wolf Boulevard and Nettleton Avenue.

Her husband talked to Region 8 News and said his wife of about 22 years was a good person.

He said she was kind to people no matter where she worked and would give the shirt off her back if someone needed it.

Mark Cornish has known the Pixler’s for ten years.

He was with Pixler’s husband the night it happened and throughout the next day.

Cornish said everything that has happened, does not seem real.

“We think it's just a big dream,” Cornish said. “We keep looking for her to pull in every time a car pull in the driveway, we're looking to see if it's her.”

He said Loretta was a mother to a few children who have grown up and a 3-year-old girl.

Both family and friends want to know why the person responsible did what they did.

He said her body would later be cremated after the state crime lab releases her back to the family.

They ask anyone with any information to call police or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Randy said the family is still hopeful that someone linked to the abduction will be held responsible.

ALSO ON KAIT8.COM

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android