Ravenden Fall Festival to benefit city park

The city of Ravenden will host a festival Saturday afternoon to raise money for improvements to the city park.

Dave Lawrence, a Ravenden park committee chair, said the event starts at 5 p.m. on 2nd Street.

He said they would close down the street for the occasion.

Lawrence said some of the events at the festival include live music, concessions, and games for both children and adults.

Money raised during the festival will be used to build a bigger pavilion at the city park.

Lawrence explained that they are seeing an increase in families moving into the area, which has created a need for the possible addition.

He said the city wants to be able to accommodate those families as well as the families who have been in Ravenden for a while.

Along with the games, Lawrence said local politicians would be speaking to the public during the event.

