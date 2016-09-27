Ribbon cutting held for Pocahontas' Fro Yo & Joe

A ribbon-cutting event was held Tuesday morning for a new frozen yogurt and coffee business in Pocahontas.

Fro Yo & Joe is located at located at 2305 Thomasville and gives customers the option of hot or cold treats.

A post on their Facebook page said they would be having a grand opening beginning Saturday, Oct. 1st.

The post said they will have give-a-ways and special deals for customers starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android