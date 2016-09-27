Man wanted for child molestation arrested in Sharp County

The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest of Jerry Leland Evans, 38, on Tuesday.

Sheriff Mark Counts said they worked with Arkansas State Police as well as the U.S. Marshal’s office to arrest Evans.

Counts said Evans is wanted out of Christian County Missouri for a count of statutory sodomy and a count of child molestation.

A bond of $75,000 was issued for Evans’ arrest.

Counts said officers arrested Evans at a home on New Hope Road in Sharp County.

Evans is currently being held in the Sharp County Jail as he waits for an extradition hearing.

