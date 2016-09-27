A Bono crime fighter gets some extra protection

A law enforcement officer will be safer when he hits the streets fighting crime thanks to the concern of his partner and the generosity of a non-profit organization.

Tango has worked with the Bono Police Department for about two years.

K9 Officer Jeff McGinnis is Tango’s partner.

McGinnis has been concerned for his partner’s safety and recently did something about it.

“I applied about twelve weeks ago for a vest for my partner,” McGinnis said. “I applied with Vested Interest in K9’s. We received it today! And I’m very happy about it. I like it. The vest seems to fit him good. It’s well deserved for him to have.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests, and other assistance, to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

“Tango is my partner,” McGinnis said. “He’s my immediate officer right there beside me as my back up. I want to go home at night for my family and Tango is part of the family and my family wants him to come home as well. So, I’ll do anything I can to protect him as well as myself.”

According to McGinnis, Tango works hard and has proven to be a valuable asset with the Bono Police Department.

“Tango is a dual purpose dog,” McGinnis said. “He works narcotics and patrol. Since I’ve had him, he’s three and a half years old and I’ve had him since he was sixteen months old. We’ve tracked down suspects and had a good ratio of finding them. We’ve also gotten a lot of dope off the streets.”

After working with Tango for as long as he has, McGinnis said he would recommend a K9 Unit to any agency.

“I would suggest that every department have a K9,” McGinnis said. “It’s an expense, but it’s a well worth expense.”

McGinnis said he’s proud that when he and Tango hit the streets next, he’ll have some extra protection.

“He’s getting used to it,” McGinnis said. “It’s not like the harness he normally wears. The vest is heavier. He’s walking a little funny right now, but he’ll get used to it. I am very excited,” McGinnis said. “He’s a good boy and we want him to go home with us.”

Tango has assisted in around 150 felony arrests and too many misdemeanors to keep count!

