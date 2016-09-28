Nettleton School District makes changes

Summer wasn’t so much fun for one Region 8 school.

The Nettleton School District saw a number of vandalism and theft incidents while the kids were out of school this summer.

Facilities and Transportation Director Ron Cooper said things seem to have slowed down.

“The incidents with the buses have slowed down thankfully,” Cooper said. “We’ve only had one minor incident in the last two to three weeks so we’re hoping some of the changes and things we have done has helped to decrease the amount of vandalism we have had.”

Cooper said after suffering multiple vandalism incidents to their buses and a theft, a change had to be made.

“We’ve added some additional lighting,” Cooper said. “We’ve lighted up the parking lots and lighted up the area around it. Also, our maintenance personnel went out and cleaned up the ditch back behind the bus shop. We removed some debris and made it more visible. Opened it up so if something did happen, we can get some photos or things of that nature.”

Cooper said since they’ve added the extra lighting and removed any potential cover from being seen, the vandalism has stopped.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android