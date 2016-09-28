Community helps local business owners after losing their daughter

The Sharp County community rallied together to help a grieving family who lost their daughter in a car accident.

Rayn Schultz died from her injuries after a Monday night accident on U.S. 63 near Martin Creek.

Her family owns the restaurant, Cruisers, in Hardy.

Geneo Davis is an employee of the business and said volunteers have come from all over the community to help the family.

He explained the owners make their living from the restaurant.

Davis and others wanted to keep the place open and keep raising money to help the family.

Mark Gordon sells feed for a living but decided to step into the kitchen and help.

He said knowing so many people like him offered their services as well does not surprise him.

“That's what we do here,” Gordon said. “A lot of people don't have a lot to give, but what they do have they'll give it freely. They give their time and they help one another out. That's just what we do.”

Other volunteers said they were local business owners or family friends.

All said helping the family was just the right thing to do.

Davis said he worked with Rayn for a while and that they were very close friends.

He said he was overwhelmed when the volunteers came to find out how they could help.

“Actually it's more heartwarming than I ever expected,” Davis said. “I'm from a bigger city and you wouldn't see this happening there and this community of Hardy and Sharp County are some of the best people I've met in my life.”

Davis spoke to the family and said they were doing the best they could after losing their daughter.

He said since Rayn and Zach were married, the family planned to cremate them together.

The restaurant plans to continue taking donations as well as hosting special events starting Oct. 1.

Davis said all the money will go to the family to help with medical expenses.



Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android