College rape victim speaks out to encourage others

Friday, Sept. 2, is a date that Arkansas State University student Krysta Nash will remember for the rest of her life. That is because she was sexually assaulted several times after a night of hanging with friends.

Her alleged attacker, Joseph Scarbrough, was arrested for rape and other charges.

“I don't feel like my body is mine anymore,” Nash said. “I feel like it is his and I don't think that is anything that is going to go away anytime soon.”

Though it has been a traumatizing experience for the victim, she is now turning her bad experience into a lesson for others.

Nash said her memories of the attack that took place at the Wolf Creek Apartments are life changing.

“Coming outside and seeing the room where it happened at is really hard,” said Nash.

Nash said since then she has changed her look drastically because she could not bear to look at herself in the mirror.

She also said knowing that Scarbrough was able to bond out of custody shortly after the attack is devastating.

“I am really scared to be like anywhere in public, mostly because he isn't in jail right now,” said Nash.

Nash hasn't been able to go to class or other places outside her room in fear of running into Scarborough, but having the amount of support she's had from family, friends, and other rape victims has motivated her to join the fight against what some call "rape culture."

“It is really hard and it feels like you're drowning like 100% of the time and coming out was one of the hardest things I've had to do,” said Nash.

Nash said because of the support, she has been able to talk about her experience as a way to inspire other victims to speak up and do something about it.

She said she has learned that talking about it feels a lot better than covering the scars and encourages victims of all kinds to do so.

“Don't be afraid to stand up and stand out about this because this is very important,” said Nash. “It happens to too many people and too many people are too scared to be silenced. I refuse to be silent.”

As a way to raise more awareness, Nash and a group of students are gathering on A-State's campus Oct 6. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to campaign against sexual assault and they inviting everyone to participate.

Nash said she also wants people to stop what she calls "survivor shaming" and "gender blaming" because sexual assault can happen to anyone.

