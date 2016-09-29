Jonesboro park starts renovations

After receiving grant money from the city, the City Water and Light Park has begun the construction process of its new equipment.

The West End Neighborhood Association and the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up to revitalize the park.

According to a post on the City of Jonesboro Facebook page, new playground equipment, parking lot, pavilion, and drainage will all help to make this park a great gathering place in the West End Neighborhood.

Money for the park was made available through the Community Development Block Grant. Mayor Perrin said $50,000 in grant money was appropriated for the equipment.

