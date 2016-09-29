Two robbers still at large, Blytheville community concerned

A Blytheville teen is being charged as an adult after he robbed four local businesses in one month.

Now police are still looking for two other suspects connected these robberies, which is why several in the community are concerned.

“I've been here for 49 years and I'm just tired of this corruption and the way they are hurting people when you can get a job and take care of yourself,” said Curtis Lunsford, a Blytheville resident.

He says because of the crime that has been happening he is looking to relocate. “I’m moving to Joiner where it is more quiet and less crazy,” said Lunsford.

Wendy's, Jordan's Quick Stop, Little Caesars Pizza and Family Dollar are just some of the eight businesses that have been robbed in the month of September.

A worker of a local business spoke with Region 8 News but did not want to be identified in fear of a robbery happening where she works.

She said as a community with few things for the youth to do, she is worried about what could happen if these robberies continue.

“I'm concerned because people will shut their business down because of what these little kids are doing,” said the worker. “They are fearing for their life.”

She said she understands that law enforcement is doing all they can to help the situation but she feels that the Blytheville Police Department is in dire need of more man-power that could keep crime under control.

“Please let’s get our town in order you know I sure hate to move from over here and I haven't been down here that long,” said the worker. “I thought it was a good place and I think it can be a good place if you get your city in order.”

Now that teen is being charged with several charges including six counts of aggravated robbery.

His bond was set at $250,000 and he is expected to be in court Oct. 31.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android