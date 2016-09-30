Vehicle catches on fire at Sheriff's department

A mail carrier was making a mail stop at the Greene County Detention Center when an electrical issue caused the vehicle to catch fire in the parking lot.

According to the driver, who made it out safely, she stopped the vehicle, turned the engine off, and noticed the hood began to smoke.

Officials were able to put the fire out and the mail was not damaged.

