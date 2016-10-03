High school homecoming skit gets a lot of attention

One Region 8 high school recently got some attention for one of their homecoming skits.

A group of students at Paragould High School performed what seems like a rivalry skit between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

According to Principal Luke Lovins, this was all an impromptu satirical performance and that it was not meant to be political or offensive whatsoever.

“I'm very proud of our students and their creativity,” said Lovins. “They had a good time with it, and I don't think they meant to endorse one candidate over another and our school obviously didn't mean to do that.”

Lovins did say that there are policies they follow during homecoming activities to ensure students remain appropriate at all times and, in this case, he feels they did not violate any of those policies.

