Ice skating rink may come to Jonesboro

People may soon be skating across ice in Downtown Jonesboro.

First Community Bank recently agreed to give the city a synthetic ice surface, 100 pairs of hockey skates, and a skate sharpener.

In turn, the city will be responsible for providing the location for the rink that meets Smart Rink requirements.

“We’ve had a lot of positive reaction to the possibility of the skating rink in Downtown Jonesboro,” said Hailey Knight, executive director of the Downtown Jonesboro Association. “I’ve heard of people going to Batesville to enjoy the skating rink during the holidays. It’s just nice that we can bring something like that to enhance our quality of life here during the holidays.”

Executive Director for the United Way Nanette Heard said she’s thrilled at the possibility of an ice skating rink across the street from their business.

“I think that anything we can offer like that which brings families together,” Heard said. “This is also something positive for our youth. That’s a great physical activity for our youth. I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for them. I’m excited about it.”

Knight said she was excited at the idea of something new to offer Region 8.

“We have lots of great things happening here in our community during the holidays and especially for Downtown Jonesboro,” Knight said. “It’s wonderful that we’re going to be able to provide yet another great attraction for our community like the ice skating rink. I think a lot of families will take in that attraction and it will bring a lot of people to Jonesboro and show what all we have here to offer and take in Downtown Jonesboro.”

Heard said something else that excites her about the project is its potential for growth.

“There’s a possibility that if it does grow and do as well as the one in Batesville,” Heard said. “Since it’s going to be able to be picked up and moved, if it does need to move to another location later they’ll have that option. So, I think it’s a great opportunity.”

“This is a wonderful project I truly believe in,” Knight said. “Not only will it enhance our quality of life during the holidays, but it’s bringing people into our town. When they come here for that they’re also shopping here and spending money here and that’s great for our community.”

The location being looked at is across the street from Winter Wonderland on Monroe Street.

