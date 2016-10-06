Crews respond to semi on fire

Thursday afternoon, the Bono Fire Department was called to a semi-truck that caught fire on Highway 63, south of the Subway.

According to Jeff Oleson with the department, when they arrived at the scene the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but the cause is still being investigated.

The driver of the vehicle made it out with no injuries.

