Arkansas Methodist Medical Center strives for women's health

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center held its annual Women’s Health Fair on Thursday.

Director of Education with AMMC Shannon Walton said this year’s turnout was the largest so far.

“We’ve had a huge turnout this year,” Walton said. “Biggest number of vendors we’ve ever had. We have close to 60 this year, which is fantastic. We used just about every table we could find in the facility and then even borrowed some from the Chateau to have enough spaces for all the vendors.”

Walton said the event is all about educating women about their health.

“Healthcare is moving towards preventative care,” Walton said. “We want to catch the problem before it progresses. That’s what our goal is. We sponsor this so we can get some blood drawn from you and check your cholesterol level and glucose level to see if maybe you’re developing some type of heart disease or diabetes. We want to catch that early so we can prevent it from happening rather than the disease progressing.”

Paragould resident Rita Stormes has been going to the Women’s Fair every year.

“It is really great,” Stormes said. “A lot of people can get educated, come in here and find out about things they wouldn't normally find out about.”

Walton said they want to get people the information they need to achieve the best health possible.

“I think it’s very educational and all about preventative care,” Walton said. “If you can prevent it early and not have the disease progress, that’s the best thing you can do in healthcare. So, know your numbers, know your values, know what’s normal and abnormal. And we’ll provide that information to you. We host this once a year, every year in October. I just encourage you to come out. Everything is free. We don’t charge for anything. We just want to contribute to the community somehow and this is our way of doing it.”

Around 800 people attended the Women’s Health Fair at AMMC.

