NEA Baptist celebrates women

The third annual Women’s Day at NEA Baptist in Jonesboro took place on Thursday.

A variety of representatives from all areas of the hospital set up booths to discuss important information with women.

Marketing Coordinator for NEA Baptist Hospital Danial Reed said they try to cover a little bit of everything.

“We have various departments from our NEA Baptist Health System out here today,” Reed said. “We’re offering screenings such as blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, and BMI. We have a lot of education going on. Anything from our senior care center to diabetes to weight loss to the Breast Imaging Center. So, we have a lot of different specialties out here providing educational materials for women.”

Reed said they host the event every year to try and remind women to stop and take care of themselves.

“We think this event is so important because women get caught up in their day-to-day lives,” Reed said. “We’re taking care of families. We’re working at our jobs and often times our own health is put on the back burner. So this event is to remind women that you need to take care of your own health, that there are things that you should be doing relative to your age and lifestyle.”

Paragould resident Sarah Woodson said this was the first year for her to come and check out the event.

“The information, especially about diabetes, is really helpful,” Woodson said. “Also, getting mammograms and even the wellness factor of it. They had a booth dealing with child laws. I mean, they deal with so much and the fitness is great because we all need to make sure we're staying healthy for ourselves and our children and our families.”

Reed said she believed part of the appeal of the event is how much fun they have.

“One thing women like about this event is we try to make it fun,” Reed said. “We offer free mini massages, which was a big hit. We also have free pink manicures from Authors Beauty College students and we have a fun pink photo booth as well.”

Reed said first and foremost they want women to take care of their health.

“It’s really a day for women to celebrate themselves,” Reed said. “For them to remember their health is important and to do those necessary things to make sure they're healthy and can take care of their families.”

Around 130 people went to the event to get information.

