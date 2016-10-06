Arkansas State students raise awareness about sexual assault

A group of Arkansas State University students is working to raise awareness about sexual assault.

A sexual awareness event organized by students took place on campus Thursday.

Junior Reagan Williams was one of the event organizers.

Williams said they wanted to raise awareness about sexual assault issues and learn what fellow students think.

“We are passing out a survey to all the students that walk by,” Williams said. “We chose the busiest time on campus: lunchtime. First of all, we want to try and gather some data of the general ideas on this campus about rape and rape culture and sexual assault. It’s such a prevalent issue and seems to be happening more often. We definitely just want to gather some data as to what’s going on with the students here and what they think about things. And we’re also here just to raise awareness about rape culture and sexual assault cause it’s something that needs to be talked about way more on college campuses.”

Freshman Kassi Loyd said she believes the event will cause everyone to start talking about an important issue.

“I just thought it was an important issue that needed to be discussed,” Loyd said. “I think it’s really a great way to get people involved. Especially the way they’re doing it. They’re in the center of campus so I think it might actually reach a whole lot of people that normally it wouldn’t, you know, just in a classroom.”

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android