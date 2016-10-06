Abilities Unlimited has an increase in job openings

When you think of Abilities Unlimited, you usually think of the thrift stores, but that is not the only services they provide.

Currently, they have 62 job openings for people to help with client services.

The organization is still expanding with over 200 client cases. Each case requires more than one worker.

This service works with people with developmental disability and provides work and household help to those individuals, giving them a better quality of life.

Helping those individuals with day-to-day activities such as grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, and socializing are just a few of the things workers do for clients.

“It is all about the clients,” said CFO Lorene Gibson. “We work for them. That is our mission. That is what we do. If it were not for them, we would not have a business.”

Carolyn Doty, the direct care supervisor, agrees.

“It is really a blessing to see people grow and to be able to help them live throughout the day,” said Doty. “That is what supportive living is. You are helping them live throughout the day. Where they wouldn't be able to without us.”

If you are interested in applying for a job and you qualify with a GED or high school diploma, stop by Abilities Unlimited or visit www.myjonesborojobs.com.

