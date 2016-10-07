Grain truck overturns after crossing railroad tracks

Craighead County deputies responded to a grain truck that had overturned on County Road 398 off Highway 63 near Bono Thursday afternoon.



According to Deputy Matt Kirby, the truck was driving eastbound on CR 398 when the driver tried crossing the railroad tracks and slid off on the north side.

Officials worked to get the truck towed.

The driver of the truck made it out with no injuries.

