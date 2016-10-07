Counce family happy with verdict in mother's death - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Counce family happy with verdict in mother's death

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

After a sentencing came down for the murderer of their mother on Friday, one family member said they were happy to finally receive some closure.

A jury found Richard Jordon Tarver guilty of 6 charges, with one of them being capital murder in the death of Lavinda Counce.  

They sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Patsy Scott, Counce’s oldest daughter, said they were glad to finally hear the verdict.

“We're very happy with the life sentence without parole and we are just so thankful for all of our law enforcement and everybody that has helped in all of this from the day that she went missing until now,” Scott said.

As she left the courtroom, Scott hugged many members of law enforcement.

She said her family was forever changed due to the events in July 2015.

Scott said after a year and a half of uncertainty, her family can now begin to heal.

