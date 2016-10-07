Library could face major cuts if millage vote passes

Randolph County voters will have the opportunity to reduce the library millage from 1.4 to 1.

This is all because petitioners were able to get the issue on the November ballot.

If the vote passes, the Randolph County Library could face major losses.

According to Library Director Jackie Salyards, it takes $276,000 to keep their doors open.

“Based on the 2016 budget, $176,000 go to salaries and insurance and then it take $100,000 to get books, and the upkeep and maintenance of the library,” Salyards said.

Salyards said that this vote could cost the library a third of the budget.

“Without $81,000, we would only have about $19,000,” Salyards said. “Utilities and insurance will run $18,000, leaving only $1,000 to do anything else such as get books. What is a library without books?”

Salyards said the millage reduction will ultimately result in several cuts.

“It's going to be dominoes,” Salyards said. “Staff will have to be cut and if I cut staff, hours are going to be cut, programs are going to be cut. Until the hammer falls and the votes are cast, I can't say for sure but it is definitely going to take some cuts.”

Salyards said last year they had over 40,000 people walk through their doors and so far this year they have had over 26,000 people.

She said if the millage stays at 1.4 mills they won't have to make any cuts.

“We have been moving along just fine with the millage at 1.4,” Salyards said. “We haven’t asked for a raise and don’t want a raise, we just want it to stay the same.”

