Police badge, gun found beside Stadium Boulevard

While jogging Sunday afternoon, a group of friends found an officer’s badge and gun on the side of Stadium Boulevard in Jonesboro.

According to a police report, the joggers took an officer to a Glock 17 handgun that was in pieces.

The officer said multiple parts of the gun, including the slide and barrel, were all around the area.

He noticed the gun was badly scratched and reported that it might have been thrown from a moving vehicle.

The officer searched the area to find 14 Winchester 9mm rounds, also badly damaged.

He reported that not too far from the rounds he found a badge from the Cash Police Department.

The officer reported that the badge did not have a number on it.

Cash Police Chief Paul Slagley said a Cash police officer’s home was broken into on Saturday.

He said the officer filed a police report for the missing firearm and will not face disciplinary action.

