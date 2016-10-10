Local fire department is "pumped" about new equipment

A Region 8 fire department can't "extinguish" their excitement!

The Lafe Fire Department now has a new water tanker in their arsenal.

It was provided to them through a grant from the Arkansas Forestry Department.

Lafe Fire Chief Scott Crossno said this is big for their department.

“We recently received a 2,500-gallon tanker,” Crossno said. “It’s going to be beneficial to our area. It’ll help us on our ISO level. We’re just really excited about it. We have an addition happening with our fire station, making a new bay for it.”

Crossno said this new water tanker is essential when it comes to the residents who live out of town.

“This is very important,” Crossno said. “We cover 75 square miles. We only have hydrants in town. So, anything five miles out of town we have to transport water. So, it’s going to be very beneficial to us and surrounding towns with us being able to bring the water supply.”

Crossno said they work to protect a large number of people and their property.

“In town, we cover about 458 people,” Crossno said. “With the general population, it’s anywhere from 1,000 to 1,200 the Lafe area.”

Crossno said the response from the public has been positive.

“The residents have been real excited about it,” Crossno said. “It’s a little overwhelming when you first look at the truck because it’s so big! But everybody’s excited about it and I think they like the changes we’re doing around here.”

The Lafe Fire Department consists of 18 volunteer firefighters, two tankers, one pumper truck, two brush trucks, and one service truck.

“We’re just trying to improve on our fleet,” Crossno said. “Get better service to our public. Stay up with the equipment as best we can. Keep our guys fully trained and hopefully, this will benefit our community and others.”

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android