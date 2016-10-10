Craighead County sees voter registration boom

Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday said they have been busy this year as they have seen a boom in people registering to vote.

In 2008 and 2012, Holliday said they had about 31,000 people vote.

He said this year many people are walking through his door simply wanting to re-register in Craighead County.

Others, Holliday said, are brand new to the process.

“You do have two extremely interesting individuals running for president and they have galvanized different sectors of the population behind them that may not have necessarily been galvanized before,” Holliday said.

He said many people are coming in already voicing their opinions on who they think would be the best choice for president.

With one day left to register, Holliday said they have about 58,800 people registered to vote, which is about 3,500 more than in 2012.

He expects that number to continue to grow before Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Holliday also estimated to have anywhere from 35,000 to 40,000 people voting in Craighead County.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android