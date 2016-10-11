Dispatch center running smoothly after move

The Independence County Dispatch Center have gone through multiple changes this year including a new home and new supervision.

In April 2016 the county announced their plan to move dispatch from the city to the county.

About a week ago, this move took place and the new dispatch supervisor said they are doing fine.

Dispatch moved into the old sheriff’s department CID building after some remodeling.

Tony Younger, the supervisor, said that remodeling and moving workers from one building to the other were some of the most hectic parts of the transition.

He wanted the people in the county to know that they should not worry about any drastic changes when it comes to calling 911.

“Everything is still the same, we still answer all 911 calls,” Younger said. “We still dispatch for the city as well as the county, police departments, fire departments. We're still doing the same thing we were doing in the other building just in a new location and under new management.”

Younger said all the dispatchers that worked with the city were given the opportunity to the move to the county.

A few of them said they are happy with the changes and that the atmosphere has changed since moving into the new building.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android