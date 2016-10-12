Highland students hopeful to win grand prize

A group of Highland students is working to win the grand prize in a state-wide competition after beating other schools once.

Students with the Learning Blade program won $100 for completing more lessons in September than other school in the state.

Courtney Arnold teaches the class and said the program shows students how various school subjects are used in careers.

Arnold’s students said they were excited to win but are already working towards the $1,000 grand prize in April 2017.

Some said they want to win the money to use for a possible field trip.

Jenna Ford explained what she is doing to prepare.

“I have done all my Learning Blades at home so far and I've done like 7 more,” Ford said.

Arnold said that her students receive missions that contain individual lessons.

The competition is measured on how many lessons each student completes in a program.

Arnold said her 140 students completed about 20 lessons each to win the contest for September.

