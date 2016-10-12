Residents excited about possible Joe Mack Campbell Park expansion

As a plan for possible expansion at Joe Mack Campbell Park moves forward, those who live nearby are excited about the proposal.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixson Huffstetler said the plan includes purchasing about 72 acres of land next to the park for about $540,000.

He said there is nothing set in stone concerning what will be done with the land if purchased.

Huffstetler said this is something he has been working to get since he first took the job.

He said the city is growing and they have a need for more space.

He explained they might add more ball fields or an aquatic center on that land.

“We're in desperate need of an indoor pool facility,” Huffstetler said. “So we've started our studies kind of like we did with Miracle League Field. Me and Sharron [Turman] traveled to many, many facilities to pick and choose what we like, what we don't like. Cause we don't want to throw something up and then the next year say I wish we had done this, I wish she had done that.”

People who live close to the park said they liked the idea of the expansion.

A mother who talked to Region 8 News said her children play sports there but have to play football on a baseball field.

She said she would like to see more field options for kid athletes like her son.

Aubrey Sumpter lives just down the road from the park and also approves of more things for local kids to do.

“I think it will be a good thing for the community,” Sumpter said. “We had concerns about the price. We thought that was pretty steep. Joe Mack has worked well over here. We haven't had any problems with too much noise, too much traffic.”

Huffstetler said if the proposal passes, he hoped to have a master plan for the park within two months.

He wanted people to know that this would not be a fast project and could take some time before people see those fields or that aquatic center.

